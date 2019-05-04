|
Diane M. Fellenz
Loyal - DIANE M. FELLENZ, age 76, of Loyal, WI, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Clark County Rehab & Living Center, in Owen, WI. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Loyal. Rev. Keith Kitzhaber will officiate and burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Pallbearers will be: John Fellenz, Mike Fellenz, Kevin Fellenz, Ryan Fellenz, Megan Fellenz, Thea Fellenz, Abby Fellenz, Matthew Fellenz and Liam Fellenz. Visitation will be held at the church, on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm, and again on Tuesday, from 10am until time of service.
Diane Mary Bell was born on November 26, 1942 in Marshfield, WI, the daughter of Andrew and Margaret (Wellner) Bell. She was raised on her family farm in the Town of Lincoln, Wood County, received her elementary education in Bakerville, and graduated from Marshfield Senior High School in 1961. Diane was united in marriage to Norbert A. Fellenz on November 30, 1963 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, in Bakerville. They farmed on Norbert's family farm, which they purchased in the late 1960's. During her time on the farm, she also worked at Weinbrenner Shoe Factory in Marshfield for 10 years, and later worked at Land O' Lakes, in Spencer, for 40 years, until her retirement. Diane moved to Marshfield in 2015 and resided there until her death.
She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and its PCCW.
Diane had many interests, but especially enjoyed fishing and camping with her dear friend, Bruce; snowmobiling, and vacationing with Norbert on their motorcycle. She also enjoyed going to breakfast at Perkins on Friday mornings, with her two sisters and brother. But most of all, Diane enjoyed talking about her grandchildren.
She will be dearly missed by her 4 sons: John (Lisa) of Abbotsford, Mike (Julie) of Loyal, Kevin (Rosie) of Spencer, and Ryan (Kim) of Greenwood; 6 grandchildren: Megan, Thea, Abby, Matthew, Liam and Juliet; 2 sisters: Karen (Doug) Katzenberger of Marshfield and Janice (Paul) Pankratz of Stratford; one brother: Larry (Darlene) Bell of Marshfield; nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends; and her dear companion: Bruce Votava.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Norbert, on February 27, 2006.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on May 4, 2019