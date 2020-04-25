|
Diane McGrane
Sheboygan - Diane McGrane, 79, of Sheboygan, quietly passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Diane was born on October 20, 1940, in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Robert and Dorothy (Wells) McGillivray. She was a graduate of Black River Falls High School. After high school Diane continued her studies in occupational therapy at University of Wisconsin Madison, where she met her lifelong love Jerry.
On August 27, 1960, Diane married Alfred "Jerry" McGrane III in Black River Falls, WI with a beautiful garden reception in her parents backyard.
After getting married, she spent two years living in Germany with her husband lovingly raising her children and visiting many of the beautiful cities of Europe. In 1964 Diane and Jerry returned to the states,where they lived in the Detroit metropolitan area with their three young children. Later they moved back to Wisconsin to live in Marshfield, near her parents in Black River Falls. She often visited for family fun, friends, holidays and to plan their yearly trips to Bear Island in Lake Superior. Once Diane's children were older, she worked at the Pranges department store in housewares and gave many memorable cooking demonstrations. She was also an accomplished seamstress designing and creating her daughter's clothes and prom dresses.
Diane and Jerry moved to Fort Pierce, Florida in the early eighties. Diane began working for the various Scripps Treasure Coast newspapers in real estate and classified advertising and was active in several service organizations. She especially loved the Fort Pierce Yacht Club where she made many friendships and enjoyed sailing, regattas, and social functions. Diane was an avid bridge player and spearheaded a local group of players.
Later in her life Diane took up art again with the guidance of local Florida watercolor artist Philip Steel. She painted many landscapes and especially enjoyed painting the homes of her children that were scattered across the United States. She was also a devoted grandmother and shared her artist nature and love for all living things with them. She will be missed for her gentle nature and continual optimistic attitude.
Diane is survived by her daughter, Margaret (Michael) Heili; two sons, Michael (Meg) McGrane and James McGrane; six grandchildren, Cole, Nate, Jacob, Madeline, Laurel and Emma; brother, Bill McGillvray; sister-in-law, Mary Jo McGillvray; and three brothers-in-law, Joe (Kay) McGrane, Rob (Sue) McGrane and Bill Arneson.
Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; parents, Robert and Dorothy; brother, Peter McGillvray; and sister-in-law, Helen Arneson.
A private celebration of life will be held by family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be given in Diane's name to the Parkinson's Foundation.
The family would like to express their sincere heart-felt gratitude for the compassionate care and emotional support provided by Dr. Vytas Kerpe, Doris Theune, NP, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospice and the wonderful caring staff at Countryside Manor.
