Diane P. Shanks
Stratford - Diane P. Shanks, 58, Stratford, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, Stratford, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9:00 am until service time. Rev. Sue Eidahl will officiate. The Auxiliary to the V.F.W. Post 6352 will conduct a prayer service at 10:00 am on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Marshfield, at a later date. Sauter / Rembs Funeral Home, Stratford is assisting the family.
Diane was born on October 30, 1961 in Portage, to Max and Patricia (Heit) Duffy and was a 1980 graduate of Montello High School. She also was a 1985 graduate of the University of Wisconsin Whitewater where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in education. She was employed by the Colby School District and spent almost all of her teaching career as an English teacher there for 32 years as well as being part of the Drama Department.
On June 22, 1996 Diane married the love of her life William L. Shanks, Sr. They remained happily married for 21 years until Williams death September 30, 2017.
She was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary to Post 6352 where she served as secretary, hospital chairperson and she volunteered at the steak feeds and honor flight breakfasts. She enjoyed camping each year with her family at Fort McCoy and traveling with her husband as much as possible.
She is survived by stepsons, William (Karen) Shanks, Jr. and Edward (Cherada) Shanks and Randy Englebretson. She is also survived by her nephew Scott Duffy and her 6 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Max and Patricia, her husband William, 2 brothers, Robert and Joe and 2 sisters, Linda and Debra.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019