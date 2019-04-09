|
Dolores C. Kelnhofer
Marshfield - Dolores C. Kelnhofer, age 92, died on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Wells Nature View in Marshfield with her family by her side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 201 West Blodgett Street, Marshfield on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. with Reverend Samuel Martin officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Dolores was born December 31, 1926, the daughter of Hubert and Anna Lofy in Marshfield, WI. On June 16, 1945 she was united in marriage to Louis J. Kelnhofer at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Sadly, he passed away on January 27, 2017.
Dolores was a loving wife and mother. Over her lifetime she was employed at Weinbrenner Shoe Factory, Weyerhaeuser, and St. Joseph Hospital. She enjoyed her family, fishing, black lab dogs, polka music, and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Dolores is survived by her children: Louis (Butch) P. Kelnhofer, Doreen (Terry) Rasmussen, and Lawrence (Ann) Kelnhofer. She is further survived by her grandchildren Sue (John), Debbie (DuWayne), Lisa (Eugene), Brian, Ryan (Lynette), Paul (Angela), Tim (Melanie); greatgrandchildren Jordan, Daytona, Alechia, Ashley (Hal), Jason, Hannah, Hunter, Hope, Jace, Avery, Zachary, Zoey, Charlotte, Ashton, Kendall and great great granddaughter Alexandria, brother-in-law Anton (Tony), and sister-in-law Evelyn Matti.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband and parents, daughter-in-law Barbara, sister Marie Mancl, daughter Lucille, grandson Jeff, and great grandson Michael.
The family wishes to thank Wells Nature View where Dolores resided over the last two years as well as Ministry Home Hospice for their care in recent weeks.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 9, 2019