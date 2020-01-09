|
Dolores G. "Dory" Scheuer
Marshfield - Dolores G. "Dory" Scheuer, 89, Marshfield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, January 13, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield, with Rev. Barry Saylor officiating. A visitation will be from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Sunday at Rembs Funeral Home and from 9:30 am until service time on Monday at St. John's Catholic Church.
Dolores was born on May 1, 1930 in Marshfield, the daughter of John and Rose (Trossen) Weigel. She was a 1948 graduate of Marshfield Senior High School. She was united in marriage to Richard M. "Dick" Scheuer on May 13, 1952 at St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield. He died on September 15, 2013.
Dory had been a devoted wife and mother, always putting the needs of others before her own. She babysat for her grandchildren and other children and was a caregiver to many family members. She enjoyed playing sheepshead and smear with the card club for over 55 years. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing, volunteering and traveling with family and friends and always liked a good party.
She is survived by her children, Larry Scheuer of Marshfield, Duane (Delores) Scheuer of Marshfield, Linda Langman of Palm Desert, CA, Debra (Tom) Sinn of Chili, Rick Scheuer of Marshfield, Mark Scheuer of Marshfield, Cheryl (Dave) Swensen of Auburndale. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Eric Langman, Ryan Langman, Nick Scheuer, Greg Scheuer, Aaron Swensen, Kelly (Tom) Silbernagel and Michelle (Adam) Sinn and 2 great grandchildren, Emma and Addison Moen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a sister-in-law, Kay Scheuer and brothers-in-law, George "Sonny" Oppman, Merlin Lindow and John "Fritz" Schultz.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Astor and Heartland Hospice for their kind and loving care.
The family will direct memorials to an agricultural scholarship fund.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020