Dolores I. Eisner


1933 - 2019
Dolores I. Eisner Obituary
Dolores I. Eisner

Marshfield - Dolores I. Eisner, 85, Marshfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the House of the Dove.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Church on Friday, July 5 at 10:30 am. Visitation will be at church from 9:30 until service time. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Marshfield.

Dolores was born October 15, 1933 in Marshfield to Richard and Irene (Leatherdale) Miles. She grew up in the Granton area and graduated High School in 1952. She furthered her education at the Stevens Point Teachers' College. Dolores married James Eisner November 16, 1953 at St. John's Church in Marshfield. She had worked as a substitute school teacher for some time, and had also worked at the Belvedere Supper Club for 28 years.

She is survived by her husband James; three sons David (the late Rochelle) Eisner of LaCrosse, Gary (Fran) Eisner of Neilsville, and Harold (Christine) Eisner of Marshfield; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She is further survived by Sister-In-Laws: Rita Ann Eisner, Carolin Landing, and Marlene Hoffman.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents and her half siblings Bill and Ruth.

Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on July 1, 2019
