I will always remember Mrs. Jacobs as we were growing up. She always had a smile on her face.
My condolences to Bruce and the rest of the family.
Paul Koenig
Dolores M. Jacobs
Marshfield - Dolores M. Jacobs (nee Beyerl) September 16, 1924-June 2, 2020.
Dolores was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the age of 95. She was a woman of strong faith that never wavered throughout her life. She was always committed to her family and will be missed tremendously. Her unqualified love, emotional support, kindness, and generosity served as an example for all who knew her. Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Sister will be forever missed but always in our hearts.
Dolores was born September 16, 1924 in Colby Wisconsin to the late Ambrose Beyerl and the late Eva Beyerl (nee Frane). She married the love of her life, the late Martin Jacobs, on September 2, 1947 in Alhambra California. She resided in Marshfield for more than 65 years, and in addition to raising her family, she was an active member of numerous groups at Our Lady of Peace Church and she participated in the Serra Club.
She will be deeply missed by her children; Maureen (John) Rice Mequon WI, Bruce Jacobs Fond du Lac WI, Terry (Tom) Cook Fort Worth TX, Colette (Joseph) Scarpello Waukegan IL, Kristen (Peter) Jacobs-Andresen Lino Lakes MN, Greg (Carol) Jacobs McFarland WI, and Pamela Jacobs Saint Louis Park MN.
Loving Grandmother of Stacey (Kenneth) Force , Allison (Noah) Harmon, Lynn Rice, Carolyn (Stephen) Edwards, Jacquelyn Rice, Ben (Katherine) Jacobs, Reanna (Jeremy) Thompson, Nicole (Paul) Benzschwal, Ryan (Stephanie) Behring, Rachel (Aaron) Stanfield, Laura (Trey) Hancock, Alexandra (Nathan) Guevara, Tina Scarpello, Dominic Scarpello, Greg Jacobs-Andresen. Noah Jacobs-Andresen, Eric (Erin) Andresen, Sophie Jacobs, and Jack Martin Cluck.
Loving Great Grandmother of Lucy Morris, Johnny Harmon, Kai Force, Zachary Force, Cailey McLain, Ashlyn Jacobs, Ethan Jacobs, Mailna Jacobs, Kiana Thompson, Aliyah Thompson, Micah Thompson, Addison Benzschwal, Kali Benzschwal and Keylon Behring.
Further survived by her Brother and her Sister in Law; Gerald (Pat) Beyerl, two Sisters; Bernadine Westmoreland and Mae Geiger, Sister in Law; Susan Beyerl, many nieces, great nieces and other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her beloved Husband Martin, Mother-in-Law and Father-in-Law Rose and Martin Jacobs, 2 Brothers: Leon Beyerl and Joseph Beyerl and eight Sisters-in-Law.
A Mass of Christian burial and a memorial service will be celebrated when the pandemic subsides, at a date to be announced later.
The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice for their assistance in Dolores' end of life care as well as the staff at Milestone Senior Living in Stoughton for the top notch, compassionate care they provided.
Memorials in her honor may be made to Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church; 1414 W 5th St Marshfield WI 54449, Heartland Hospice; 2801 Crossroads Dr., Suite 2000, Madison WI 53718, Alzheimer's Association, or the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in Marshfield News Herald from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.