Donald A. Durst
Marshfield - Donald A. Durst, 95, Marshfield, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Our House Assisted Senior Living in Wisconsin Rapids.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church on Friday, September 20, 2019 with Rev. Douglas Robertson officiating. Burial will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield. A visitation will take place from 10:00 am until service time at the church on Friday. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Don was born on December 12, 1923 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to John and Mathilda (Wagner) Durst.
He was a United States Army veteran, serving in World War II and fighting in five major battles, including Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge. After returning from the war, he married Evelyn B. Hasselberger on January 12, 1946 in Waukegan, Illinois. He worked at the United Shoe Machinery and later retired after 35 years.
Don always knew how to have fun. He had a great sense of humor, was constantly smiling, and always had a twinkle in his eye. God and family always came first. He loved his grandchildren and they loved "Grandpa Nosey." He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son, Steve, and spending time at the cottage.
He is survived by his wife, daughter, Kathy (Ron) Fisher of Pensacola, FL, son, Steve (Kitty) Durst of Vesper, 6 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Herold Durst and Adela Martin.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Ascension at Home Hospice and Our House Assisted Senior Living for their excellent care.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Sept. 19, 2019