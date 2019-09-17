Services
Services

Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
Iola, WI
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
395 E. Iola Street
Iola, WI
Donald D. Schmidt, age 83, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019 at his home.

Don Schmidt…A husband, a father, a grandfather, a brother, an uncle, a friend and so much more. He thoroughly enjoyed every waking moment of the day, always saying "good morning" or "hello" or "goodnight" with a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eyes. A man who loved to whistle while he worked or played, enjoying the day, his way.

For the complete obituary, please go to www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com

Don is survived by his wife, Charlotte Schmidt of Iola WI, his children Jim (Maureen) Schmidt of Marshfield WI, Lisa (Mike) Schiavi of Fort Meyers FL, Roland (Kim) Schmidt of Wrightstown WI, his brothers Dick (Sharon) Schmidt of Menasha WI, Ron (Jean) Schmidt of Sheboygan WI, his grandchildren Heidi Schmidt of Appleton WI, Joseph Schiavi of Seattle WA, Lilly Schmidt, Nolan Schmidt both from Minneapolis MN, Alex Schmidt, Hunter Schmidt, Ryan Schmidt all from Wrightstown WI and many great grandchildren, extended family and friends who he admired and cherished.

There will be a memorial service for Don on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00am at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 395 E. Iola Street, Iola, Wisconsin with Rev. Alyssa Weaver officiating.

Visitation for Don will be on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 4:00p to 7:00pm at Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior Street in Appleton. Visitation will continue Thursday morning before the memorial service from 9:00am to 11:00am at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Iola.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Sept. 17, 2019
