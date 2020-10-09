Donald E. Helgerson
Chili - Donald E. Helgerson 92, of Chili died peacefully Oct 7, 2020 at his home. He was born Oct 8,1927 in Redwing. MN.
Don graduated from Iola High School then joined the US Army Signal Corp serving in Japan until 1947. Having completed his service, he attended UW Stevens Point obtaining a BS degree and then his Master 's degree from Michigan State University.
He married Mary Kluever on Aug 24,1956, enjoying 53 years with her.
His first job was at Athens Senior High teaching biology. His next teaching role took him to Marshfield Senior High. He moved to be involved with their outdoor education program, aka: School Forest, retiring in 1989.
Don's interest in horticulture led him to move to the Town of Rock and establish Lindsey Trees, growing and selling nursery stock and Christmas trees. He was a member of the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Association, serving as their president for two years. His son took over the business on his retirement.
Don served on the Grace Lutheran Church board, Town of Rock Zoning board and was a member of the Pittsville VFW and participated in the Honor Flight/Spring 2014 group.
He was an avid outdoorsman, fishing and hunting from the time he was a boy. He bagged many trophies, but the elk he shot in Montana was the crowning glory and conversation starter for one of his many stories.
Funeral service will be on Oct 14, 2020 at noon with visitation beginning at 10:00 at Grace Lutheran Church, 11284 US Hwy 10W, Nasonville. Pastor Tim Hinrichs will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 153. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Survivors include his three children; Jane (Adam) Watts of England, Lynn (Mike Sr.) Ford of Granton and John Helgerson of Lindsey, six grandchildren, Katie Sabin, Michael Jr (Jen) Ford, Jacob (Whitney) Ford, Jesse Helgerson, Aleigh Helgerson and Liberty Watts, four great-grandchildren, Nathan Ford, Zander Dahl, Savannah Schill and Lillian Ford.
He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, Edmund and Clara Helgerson, his brothers: Wayne and Clayton Helgerson and his sister Ruth Simmons.
Donald's family would like to thank Mary Ignatowski for being his caring companion, Dr. Fagbemi and the Hematology/Oncology staff at the Marshfield Medical Center, the personnel of Erin's Supportive Care and St Croix Hospice staff which made it possible for him to stay comfortable at home.
Memorials may be directed toward the Iola Nursing Home.
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family with Funeral Arrangements. Online condolences may be made at https://www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com/
