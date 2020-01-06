|
Donald E. Hendrickson
Marshfield - Donald Edward Hendrickson, age 87, of Marshfield, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at The Homeplace in Dorchester.
A memorial service will be held at the Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Rebekah Tarras officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date.
Donald was born January 18, 1932, the son of Clarence and Jennie (Schwarze) Hendrickson in Beaver, WI. He attended school in Greenwood, WI. On December 3, 1955 Don was united in marriage to the love of his life Ardith Messmann at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Medford, WI.
Don served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1952 to 1954.
He was a past member of the VFW and the Southern Clark County Sportsman's Club where he was a director for many years.
In Don's spare time he enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, raising pheasants and quail, whittling, woodworking, mechanics, cheering on the Packers and mostly tinkering in the garage. He especially enjoyed the outdoors and his many dogs he had throughout the years. Those that knew Don best will miss his laughter and desire to have a good time.
Don is lovingly survived by his wife, Ardith; children: Lori (Larry) Stute of Barnes, WI, Judy (Larry) Burt of Marshfield, grandchildren: Michael (Sarah) Stute of Douglas, AZ, Scott (Stacee) Stute of Duluth, MN, Brandon Burt and Kelly (Mark) Kleba both of Marshfield, great-grandchildren: Lucy, Libby and Ivy Stute and Olivia and Christina Burt; siblings: Maridene (Myron) Federwitz of Milladore, Fritz (Karleen) Hendrickson of Wauwatosa, Gary (Vollie) Hendrickson of Loyal, Bill (Linda) Hendrickson of Marshfield and Debbie Kurz of Winter. He is further survived by brothers-in-law Herbert (Evelyn) Messmann and Galen (Lois) Messmann, both of Medford and many nieces and nephews.
Don is preceded in death by his parents; his son: Ronald Hendrickson; and siblings: Jerold and Harold Hendrickson and a nephew Delmore Federwitz.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Patty and her staff at The Homeplace in Dorchester for the wonderful care and compassion he received.
