Donald "Don" G. Luepke
Marshfield - Donald "Don" G. Luepke, 83, Marshfield, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Clark County Rehab and Living Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church with Rev. Douglas Robertson officiating. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield, where military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 54 of Marshfield. A visitation will take place from 10:00 am until service time on Saturday at the church. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Don was born on November 15, 1935 in Spencer, Wisconsin to George and Dorothy (Kaholka) Luepke and graduated from Spencer High School in 1953. He also graduated from Advance Trades School in Chicago where he received his training in electrical service. He was a veteran of the United States Army and Reserves with the 410 Signal Company, serving from 1958 until his honorable discharge in 1964. He was united in marriage to Lurita Fuerlinger on July 20, 1963 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Marshfield. Don worked for Pathfinder Mobile Homes, Rollohome, and Land O' Lakes.
Don is survived by his wife, Lurita, and brothers, Norman (Mary Ann) Luepke and Kenneth Luepke, both of Spencer.
Memorials may be designated in Don's name to Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church or the Marshfield Clinic Research for leukemia.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 18, 2019