|
|
Donald George Lawrence
Neillsville - Donald George Lawrence, 87, of Neillsville, died on Tuesday April 9, 2019 in St. Paul MN. Don was born in Eau Claire, WI on July 15, 1931. Don served in the U.S. Marines (Korean Conflict) as a heavy equipment operator in Japan. After his discharge he returned to Eau Claire where he met his bride Mary. Don attend trade school in Minnesota and was a machinist in Fridley MN. Don and Mary moved to the Granton/Neillsville WI area in 1973 and Don owned the B&F Machine Shop downtown Neillsville and was a truck driver prior to retirement.
As a good husband and father Don passed down good values and attended St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Neillsville.
Don is survived by his wife Mary, son Don Lawrence Jr of Marshfield, daughter Lori (Dana) Warren of California, son Mark (Julie) Lawrence of Lakeville, MN, grandchildren; John (Melissa) Cokl, James (Alesha) Cokl, Michael (Sara) Cokl, Betsy (Jason) Pechacek, Anna (Dwight Paynes) Hostrawser, Wyatt, Dylan and Hunter Lawrence, his great-grandchildren and his 2 sisters Joyce Luhm of Eau Claire and Margie (Walt) Papenfus of Milwaukee; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be greatly missed by all.
Memorial Services and burial will be held at 10 am on Wednesday May 1, 2019 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 25, 2019