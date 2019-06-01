|
Donald Hilary Knoeck
Waconia, MN - Donald Hilary Knoeck, aged 81, of Waconia, MN passed away on May 29, 2019 at his home in Waconia, MN after a period of illness.
Don is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sally; daughter Tiffany of Los Angeles, CA; and son Kyle (Scott Windsor) of Toronto, Canada. He is also survived by his sisters Charlotte Frodl (Don) of Stratford, WI and Catherine Kluczykowski (Roger) of Cudahy, WI; and brothers Bernard (Donna) of Marshfield, WI; Kenneth (Mary) of Edgar, WI; Albert (Jo) of Naperville, IL; Jerome (Karen Clark) of Copalis Beach, WA; and Roman of Woodstock, GA. His parents, Bernard and Lillian Knoeck, preceded him in death.
Don was born on November 20, 1937 on his family's dairy farm near Stratford, WI and grew up with seven siblings while attending St. Joseph Catholic School. At the age of 14, he enrolled in Holy Cross Seminary in LaCrosse, WI and for several years explored a calling to the priesthood. In 1957 he left the seminary and returned to central Wisconsin. He worked for number of years at Northern Auto in Marshfield, Wausau, and Wittenberg. Don married Sally Craft on May 25, 1968. They moved together to Wisconsin Rapids in 1970, where he owned and operated a milk delivery route affiliated with Morning Glory Dairy and was known as the friendly milkman to homes and restaurants for more than a dozen years. He subsequently worked as a laborer and driver for many local businesses.
Don and Sally relocated to Waconia, Minnesota in 1998, where he worked for Medallion Cabinetry until retiring in 2009. He remained active in retirement with gardening, woodworking, collaborating with Sally on antique sales, and occasionally volunteering with PFLAG. Don was an active parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waconia and a member of the funeral choir.
Don valued hard work, humility, and good sauerkraut. His oldest friends fondly called him "Donny" or "Tiny". His gentleness and generosity of spirit will be missed by his family and friends. He asked that his obituary note that his two children and their accomplishments were his proudest achievement.
Don's family would like to thank Heidi, Kristi, Jenny and his other caregivers from Ridgeview Home Care/Hospice for their professionalism and compassion.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday June 4, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 East First Street) in Waconia, MN with Father Stan Mader as celebrant of the Mass; gathering of family and friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass at church.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, MN 952-442-2121. www.johnsonfh.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on June 1, 2019