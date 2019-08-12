|
|
Donald Riedel
Marshfield - Donald Riedel, 72, of Marshfield, died on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 10:00 am - 11:30 am at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield. The VFW Post 1866 will perform an honor guard ceremony at 11:30 am Friday at the funeral home.
Don was born November 5, 1946, son of the late Lavern and Lillian Riedel. He graduated Columbus high school in 1964. Don served in the Army from 1966 - 1969. He served during Vietnam in the 4th Infantry. On August 26, 1988 he married Sally Duerr. He worked for V & H and Carquest. Don was past post commander for VFW 1866.
He enjoyed reading mystery and thriller novels, softball and shooting pool. Don loved his Wisconsin sports teams.
Survivors include his wife; Sally, children; Eric Riedel and Susan Riedel, stepchildren; Andy and Scott Guldan, grandchildren; Stephanie Riedel, Austin Riedel, Heather Halterman, Trevor Riedel, Chrissy Riedel, Trevor Guldan, Ashlyn Guldan, Brooklyn Guldan and Christina Mazzuca and his brother, David.
The family would like to thank the Doctors and nurses in the ICU at Marshfield Medical Center and Wells Nature View.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019