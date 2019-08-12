Services
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
715-387-1215
For more information about
Donald Riedel
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Riedel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Riedel


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Riedel Obituary
Donald Riedel

Marshfield - Donald Riedel, 72, of Marshfield, died on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 10:00 am - 11:30 am at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield. The VFW Post 1866 will perform an honor guard ceremony at 11:30 am Friday at the funeral home.

Don was born November 5, 1946, son of the late Lavern and Lillian Riedel. He graduated Columbus high school in 1964. Don served in the Army from 1966 - 1969. He served during Vietnam in the 4th Infantry. On August 26, 1988 he married Sally Duerr. He worked for V & H and Carquest. Don was past post commander for VFW 1866.

He enjoyed reading mystery and thriller novels, softball and shooting pool. Don loved his Wisconsin sports teams.

Survivors include his wife; Sally, children; Eric Riedel and Susan Riedel, stepchildren; Andy and Scott Guldan, grandchildren; Stephanie Riedel, Austin Riedel, Heather Halterman, Trevor Riedel, Chrissy Riedel, Trevor Guldan, Ashlyn Guldan, Brooklyn Guldan and Christina Mazzuca and his brother, David.

The family would like to thank the Doctors and nurses in the ICU at Marshfield Medical Center and Wells Nature View.

Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now