1/1
Donald William Fischer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald William Fischer

Surprise, AZ - Surrounded by his wife and children, Donald William Fischer of Surprise, Arizona, peacefully passed from this life on July 21, 2020 at the age of 85. Formerly of Antigo, Marshfield, and Watertown Wisconsin, Donald was born on October 30, 1934.

A mechanical engineer for most of his life, he served in the United States Army in the Korean War from 1953 to 1956 and held an Applied Sciences Degree as a Mechanical Design Technician.

An avid Green Bay Packer and Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan, Don's hobbies included hunting, fishing, woodworking and an occasional trip to the casino.

Above all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to The Saint Bernard's School Student Aid Fund in Watertown, Wisconsin.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marshfield News Herald from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Marshfield News Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved