Donna Krueger
Westboro, WI - Donna Rae Krueger, 72 Westboro, WI, passed away on Thursday morning, April 16th, 2020 at UW Hospital in Madison.
She is survived by her 25 year partner in all things Gary L. Marschke; sisters Sandra Gioja, Cathy Thompson (Bob Schlueter), Gail (Don) Alberts, Kay(Jeff) Stone; sister-in-law Shirley Scott; her loving sons Joe (Ann) Browne and Richard (Katherine) Krueger; stepchildren she brought under her wing, Thea (Chad) Hempel, Gary Nolan Marschke, Tamara (Jerry) Allen and Trinnan (David) Qureshi. She will be greatly missed by her adoring grandchildren Seth Browne, Shania and Kelsey Krueger, Gary Nicholas Marschke, Tauren, Talia and Tiana Hempel, Madison and Jackson Allen, Olivia, Jada and Sophia Qureshi and Great Granddaughter Meeya Marschke. She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.
Donna grew up in Loves Park, IL. She moved to Marshfield, WI, with husband Steve Krueger and raised her three sons. She later moved to Rib Lake, WI, to own and operate a local bar.
Donna retired from Golden Living Center in Rib Lake as an Activity Director and enjoyed fishing, crocheting, quilting, and watching the wildlife out of her windows and on the game cameras. She truly enjoyed hosting holidays and being with family, especially during deer hunting season. She also loved to play games and occasionally ended up talking with family all night long.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Norma Scott, husband Steve Krueger, son Ben Krueger, brother Glen Scott, and nephew Frank Wadzinski.
Donna will have a private interment. A celebration of life is going to be planned in the future when the sun is shining and her whole family can be together to stay up all night while they share memories and stories of all the great times they had with her.
Donna's family would like to thank the amazing staff at UW Hospital and the Rib Lake Ambulance for their wonderful care of her. Also, many thanks to extended family and friends that supported us during this difficult time.
Hemer Funeral Service of Medford and Rib Lake have been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.hemerfuneralservice.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020