Donna M. Meyer-Frane
Marshfield - Donna M. Meyer-Frane, 83, Marshfield, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 in the Palliative Care Unit at Marshfield Medical Center.
Private family graveside services and burial will be held in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Donna was born on May 17, 1936 in Marshfield, to Donald and Mary Giles. She attended St. John's Parochial School and was a 1954 graduate of Columbus High School.
She was united in marriage to Norbert W. Meyer on August 16, 1958 at St. John's Catholic Church. He died on December 8, 1980. She later was blessed to have met and married David P. Frane on June 13, 1986 at St. John's Catholic Church. He died on September 29, 2008.
After her education, Donna was employed at Central State Bank, Marshfield, until 1959. She later became employed at St. Joseph's School of Nursing until her retirement in 1995. She was a lifelong member of St. John's Catholic Church, the Parish Council of Catholic Women and the Lady Knight. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She and her husband, Dave, enjoyed spending summers at their home on Soo Lake in Phillips and winters in Lake Havasu, AZ.
Donna is survived by her 5 sons, Larry Meyer (Heather), Randy (Kathy) Meyer and Steve (Laurie) Meyer, all of Green Bay, and Jay (Rachelle) Meyer and Tim Meyer, all of Marshfield. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren and sisters-in-law, Lois Giles, Ruth Giles, Dorothy Meyer and Audrey Meyer. She is further survived by Dave's children, Randall Frane, Gloria Frane, Julie (Randall) Smith and Rebecca (Ken) Hein.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, and brothers, Dale, Richard and Gary Giles.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Marshfield Medical Center Palliative Care for the wonderful care that was given to Donna.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2020