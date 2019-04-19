|
|
Doris Petke
Withee - Doris R. Petke, age 89, of Withee, passed away at Clark County Rehabilitation and Living Center in Owen on Saturday, January 26, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Withee. Rev. Elizabeth Bier will officiate. Inurnment to follow at Riverside Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome from 9:00 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the church. The Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Owen is entrusted with the arrangements.
Doris was born on November 3, 1929 on a farm north of Owen to Peter and Olga (Andersen) Peterson. She was educated at Elmerst and Owen Public School. Doris married Raymond Petke on January 9, 1947 at St. John's Lutheran Church.
Doris worked at the Clark County Health Care Center in Owen two weeks shy of 40 years.
Doris is survived by her four daughters: Peggy Looker Banks of Chicago, IL, Gloria Jean Petke, Dawn Marie Skowronek and Wendy (Malen) Juzwiak all of Withee; seven grandchildren: Brandon, Heather, Ray, Missy, Laurissa, David and Ryan; ten great-grandchildren: Lorelai, Mathew, Arthur, Amelia, Ray Jr., Jaxon, Quinn, Isabella, Jase and Lincoln. She is further survived by her brother, Arthur (Jane) Petersen of Owen, her sister, Ida (Sam) Satonica of Owen; multiple nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ray; an infant son, Gary Dean; two brothers, Martin and Larry and a sister, Lauretta.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 19, 2019