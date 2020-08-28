1/1
Doris R. Burke
{ "" }
Doris R. Burke

Wausau - Doris R. Burke, 65, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born July 8, 1955 in Stanley, WI, daughter of the late Jack and Frances (Sawczuk) Burke.

Among her favorite pastimes, Doris enjoyed embroidery, reading, volunteer work for several area organizations and spending time with her nieces and nephews.

Survivors include, five siblings, Carol (David) Krause, Wausau, John (Beth) Burke, Wausau, Betty Burke, Minneapolis, MN, Teresa Burke, Wausau and Ann (Thomas) Rogers, Howards Grove; and several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Thomas.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Deacon Ervin Burkhardt will officiate. Burial will be in the West Spencer Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Face masks are encouraged and social distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be distributed to several area charities.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




Published in Marshfield News Herald from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West
3400 Stewart Ave
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 845-6900
