Dorothy Schroeder
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Dorothy A. Schroeder


1927 - 2020
Dorothy A. Schroeder, age 92, formerly of Marshfield, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Bell Tower Residence in Merrill. A Funeral Service be held 12:00 PM Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home (1010 E. Veterans Parkway) in Marshfield. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of service on Saturday. A private burial will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Marshfield at a later date.

Dorothy was born April 15, 1927, the daughter of Loren and Clara Parker of Elgin, MN. On August 9, 1948 Dorothy was united in marriage to the love of her life Wilfred "Bill" Schroeder in Elgin, MN. The couple moved to Marshfield where Dorothy worked as a Medical Assistant at the Marshfield Clinic. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Marshfield.

Dorothy is lovingly survived by her children: Marcy (Ken) Wiltgen and their children: Hilary and Mariah Wiltgen; Mel (Judy) Schroeder and their children: Sarah (Michael) Steury and Laura Schroeder. She is further survived by 3 sisters: Phyllis, Lorna, and Jenny all of Rochester, MN. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband: Wilfred.

www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
