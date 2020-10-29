Dorothy Baumgartner
Colby - Dorothy Marie Baumgartner, age 91, of Colby, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at her home with her family by her side and under the tender care of Aspirus Comfort Care hospice.
Dorothy was born July 29, 1929; the daughter of William and Evelyn (Carpenter) Young, in Colby. Dorothy was united in marriage to Vernon Baumgartner on June 25, 1949 in Colby, WI. Vern preceded her in death on November 13, 2018. Dorothy worked at St. Mary's Catholic School as a cook and also made Christmas wreaths for Church for many years.
Dorothy was a member of St. Mary's Parish and PCCW in Colby. Every weekend Vern and Dorothy would head up to their cabin on Pier Lake near Tripoli. That's where she enjoyed trout fishing on Thunder Creek. She also enjoyed bowling, golfing and sewing.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Diane (Donald) Jacquart of Delafield, WI, David (Wanda) of Elk River, MN and Dennis (Mary) of Colby, WI; 11 grandchildren: Leslie (Matthew) Young of Waterford, WI, Paul (Christy) Jacquart of Whitefish Bay, WI, Toni (Kevin) Hogan of Westminster, CO, Lori (Travis) Deters of Otsego, MN, Mike (Brenna) Baumgartner of Monticello, MN, Scot (Liz) Baumgartner of Colby, Jessica (Brent) Haas of Unity, Ashley (Matt) Hibberd of St. Louis, MO, Megan Baker of Milwaukee, WI, Jared Baker of Merrill, WI and Breanna Baker of St. Louis, MO; 21 great-grandchildren: Dominic, Savannah, Matt and Audrey; Annabelle and Alec; Ava, Noah and Jonas; Reid and Beau; Kya, Brody, Stella and Ruby; Luke, Caleb, Ezra and Levi; and William and Claire. She is further survived by her brother, Louis (Joan) Young of Colby; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Dorothy is preceded in death by the infant twin sons of David and Wanda Baumgartner, her parents, her husband, her brothers: Bill and Dick and her sisters: Marge, Shirley and Carol.
The family of Dorothy Baumgartner wants to send a special thank you to her caregivers: Mary, Bonnie, Viki, Izzy and her special nurses at Aspirus Hospice for the amazing job they did caring for her.
In lieu of flowers, family request donations to the St. Mary's School.
The Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Colby is assisting the Baumgartner family with arrangements.
