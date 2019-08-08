|
|
Dorothy Coyle
Granton - Dorothy M. Coyle, 102, of Granton, WI died on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Wells Nature View in Marshfield, WI.
Dorothy Marie Zastrow was born on September 4, 1916 in Hillsboro, WI. When she was 6 weeks old her family moved to the Neillsville area. Dorothy was educated in the Neillsville Schools and graduated from Neillsville High School. She was united in marriage to Gilbert Coyle on January 20, 1937. Together they farmed and raised their family. Dorothy loved planting, gardening, cooking for her family, spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also found time for embroidery, traveling with her son, Ken and Linda and faithfully kept a daily journal.
She is survived by her children; Eugene (Sally Yohn) Coyle of Almond, WI, NanJean Oldham of Marshfield, WI, Ollie (Annette) Coyle of Granton, WI, Olive Foemmel of New London, MN, Barbara (Duane) Schultz of Berlin, WI, Kenneth (Linda) Coyle of Medford, WI, Patsy Beilke of Granton, WI and Nona (Richard) Tews of Marshfield, WI, 35 Grandchildren, 71 Great Grandchildren and 36 Great Great Grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son, Terry Coyle, a grandson, Brian, a great great grandson, a sister, Florence and 2 brothers, Julius and Henry.
Funeral services for Dorothy will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Gesche Funeral Home in Neillsville, WI. Pastor Terry Marg will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Gesche Funeral Home and also from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday morning prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Windfall Cemetery in Granton, WI.
Serving as casket bearers will be Jason Johnson, Travis Coyle, Rusty Coyle, Ollie Coyle, Tim Oldham and Shawn Coyle.
Online Condolences may be made at www.geschefh.com.
The Gesche Funeral Home is assisting Dorothy's family with Funeral arrangements.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019