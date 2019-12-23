|
Dorothy E. Hartman
. - Dorothy E. Hartman, age 103, of Marshfield passed away early Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Wells Nature View in Marshfield, where she has been a resident for the last 14 months. Before moving to Nature View, Dorothy lived at her home on Felker Avenue. A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, December 27, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, (604 Chestnut Ave.) in Marshfield. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service on Friday at the Church. Burial will take place in the spring at Dorchester Cemetery.
Dorothy was born July 29, 1916, the daughter of Arthur and Nora (Krackenberger) Herman in Dorchester, Wisconsin. She graduated from Dorchester High School in 1934. Dorothy was united in marriage to Fredrick H. Hartman at Dorchester July 9, 1946, two years after Fred returned home from serving seven years in the U.S. Navy. After graduation Dorothy worked as a retail clerk for the Dorchester Co-Op, and after moving to Marshfield in 1953 she worked for the next 37 years at McClellans which later became McCrory's Variety store. On her 100th birthday the Hub City Times asked her what she did to reach such a milestone. She answered "I never had a driver's license so I walked a mile each day to work and back for 37 years-no wonder I can't walk anymore," she laughed. On her 100th birthday she received greetings from State Representative Bob Kulp, Congressman Sean Duffy, and presidential candidate Donald J. Trump.
Dorothy was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Marshfield. Dorothy was an avid Packer fan. She knew the names of all the players and watched or listened to every game. The famous Packer receiver, Max McGee, visited Dorothy at her home and autographed a picture of himself which she proudly displayed.
Dorothy never had any children of her own but was always proud of her nieces and nephews, who remained close to her throughout her life. We will miss her:
Russell (Gloria) Sebold, Duane "Dewey" David (Danielle) Sebold, Joseph (Carole) Herman, Kim (Steve) Rixen, Lynn (Bill) Ricker, Kenneth (Julie) Herman, Brian (Tammy) Herman.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents: Arthur and Nora; husband Fred, bother Kenneth, niece Gwen Sebold, and all other siblings and spouses: Clifford (Mildred) Herman, Geraldine (Louis) Sebold, Myrtle (Tom) Glasbrenner, and James (Eldrid) Herman.
The family of Dorothy want to sincerely thank friend Carole Luepke, and caregivers Darlene Regele, Helen Stockheimer, and Jan Hertel for the wonderful care and friendship they shared with Dorothy for many years.
Those wishing to express their sympathies may do so toward the "Gwen D. Sebold Fellowship for Outstanding Research" through the Marshfield Health System Research Institute at 1000 N Oak Avenue, Marshfield, WI 54449
