Dorothy Jane Kroll-Mannigel
Dorothy Jane Kroll-Mannigel

Marshfield - Dorothy Kroll-Mannigel, age 94, died on Thursday November 12, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 1208 West 14th. Street, Marshfield, at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 with Pastor Andrew Belt officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Brooklawn Memory Gardens Cemetery, Town of Richfield. Visitation for family and friends will be one hour before the time of service at the church.

Dorothy was born on June 2, 1926 in Marshfield to Howard and Marie (Schallock) Schalow. She was married to John Kroll on Feb. 24, 1945 at Christ Lutheran Church. He died on June 12, 1996. She then married Walter Mannigel on May 11, 2002, and he died on September 23, 2004. Dorothy worked at the Marshfield Clinic for 27 years and retired in 1991. She had a full and happy life and enjoyed traveling, puzzles and most of all, spending time with her family and friends. Dorothy was also a member of Christ Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her children Janell (Marie) Richard Bassler of West Allis, and Susette (Dorothy) Paul Kroll-Metz of Marshfield, three grandchildren, Shanna Bassler, Brant (Vickie) Bassler, A.J (Emily) Bassler, and a brother, Ron Schalow. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, a grandson Adam Schlagenhaft and brothers Howard and Lyle Schalow. Memorials for Dorothy will be designated later.

For your convenience, online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.






Published in Marshfield News Herald from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
715-387-1215
