Dorothy Jean Gilbertson
Granton - Dorothy Jean Gilbertson, age 94, died peacefully in her home in Granton, WI on Monday, June 24, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 1414 West 5th Street, Marshfield on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Douglas Robertson officiating. Burial will follow immediately after the service at Windfall Cemetery in Granton, WI. Visitation for family and friends will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Saturday.
Dorothy was born on August 29, 1924 in Marshfield, WI to Helmuth and Frances Koenig. She attended Sacred Heart grade school, and graduated from Marshfield High School in 1942. She then attended nursing school at St. Agnes in Fond du Lac, WI. She worked at the hospital in Marshfield as a nurse in obstetrics and later as a nurse anesthetist. Her passion as a nurse caring for others carried over to her personal life, as she devoted her life to caring for others. She provided homecare to many friends and neighbors in the Granton community in her free time.
On October 17, 1955 she was married to Erwin Gilbertson in Marshfield. Dorothy enjoyed her retirement by spending time with her friends and family, playing dice, and spoiling her grandchildren. She is survived by three children, Ann (Denis) Gabel, Thomas Gilbertson, James (Kim) Gilbertson, and six grandchildren, Eric Gabel, Benjamin Gabel, Shelley Gabel, Dillon Muraski, Makenzie Muraski, and Walker Gilbertson. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, her husband Erwin and 12 siblings. The family suggests memorials be made to the Marshfield Clinic Health Systems Foundation-Medical Research.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on June 27, 2019