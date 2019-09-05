Services
Life Tributes Funeral Home & Cremation Service
901 S Lasalle St
Spencer, WI 54479
(715) 659-4545
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Life Tributes Funeral Home & Cremation Service
901 S Lasalle St
Spencer, WI 54479
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Life Tributes Funeral Home & Cremation Service
901 S Lasalle St
Spencer, WI 54479
View Map
Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
South Green Grove Cemetery
Beaver, WI
View Map
Dorothy L. Smith Obituary
Dorothy L Smith

Marshfield - Age 90, of Marshfield, formerly of Loyal, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at House of the Dove in Marshfield.

Her funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Life Tributes Funeral Home in Spencer with Rev. Dan Zimmerman officiating, A visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 9 AM until time of services. Dorothy will be laid to rest on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11AM in South Green Grove Cemetery in the Town of Beaver in Clark County.

Dorothy was born on December 19, 1928 on her home farm, the daughter of Walter and Lily (Raeck) Schuette. She was united in marriage to Donald Eugene Smith on April 10, 1948 at North Green Grove Parsonage. Sadly, Donald preceded her in death on September 10, 2004. Together, they owned and operated a dairy farm for 31 years along with raising their children.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Loyal.

Dorothy's hobbies included sewing, going polka dancing, baking and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Neil (Nancy) Smith, Lynn (Theresa) Smith, Lee (Mary) Smith, De Ann (Glen) Luepke, Dean (Connie) Smith and Juleen (David) Kunze; her grandchildren; her great-grandchildren and many other family and friends.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donald; her grandson Samuel and her siblings: Elpha, Blanch, Irene, Connie, Eldred, Delbert and Carli.

A special thank you to mother's "Angels" for the care she received at the House of the Dove.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorials in Dorothy's name be directed to: House of the Dove, 1000 West 11th Street, Marshfield, WI 54449.

Dorothy's arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
