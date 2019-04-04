|
|
Dorothy M. Ertl
Hewitt - Dorothy M. Ertl, age 77, formerly of Hewitt, WI died on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Three Oaks Health Services in Marshfield after a 12 year battle with Parkinson's disease.
A memorial service for Dorothy will be held at the Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend James Logan officiating. Family and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday.
Dorothy was born in Marshfield, WI on February 22, 1942 to Alois and Loretta (Kloos) Weis. On August 5, 1961, she married Robert L. Ertl. She retired from St. Joseph's Hospital after 42 years.
She is survived by her three children, Terrence (Tracy) Ertl, Tim (Lisa) Ertl, and Kathryn (Brian) Davis, seven grandchildren, two sisters, and five brothers.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, her parents, three sisters and two brothers.
Dorothy was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandma. She loved gardening and doing crafts, including knitting and crocheting and especially loved spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 4, 2019