Services
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
715-387-1215
For more information about
Dorothy Ertl
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Ertl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. Ertl


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy M. Ertl Obituary
Dorothy M. Ertl

Hewitt - Dorothy M. Ertl, age 77, formerly of Hewitt, WI died on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Three Oaks Health Services in Marshfield after a 12 year battle with Parkinson's disease.

A memorial service for Dorothy will be held at the Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend James Logan officiating. Family and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Dorothy was born in Marshfield, WI on February 22, 1942 to Alois and Loretta (Kloos) Weis. On August 5, 1961, she married Robert L. Ertl. She retired from St. Joseph's Hospital after 42 years.

She is survived by her three children, Terrence (Tracy) Ertl, Tim (Lisa) Ertl, and Kathryn (Brian) Davis, seven grandchildren, two sisters, and five brothers.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, her parents, three sisters and two brothers.

Dorothy was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandma. She loved gardening and doing crafts, including knitting and crocheting and especially loved spending time with her beloved grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now