Dorothy M. Holbrook
Greenwood - Dorothy May Holbrook, 94, of Greenwood, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7th, 2020, at her home in Greenwood.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, March 20th at Spencer United Methodist Church, 108 Burnett Street in Spencer. Scott Johnson will officiate. Interment will be at a later date at West Spencer Cemetery in Spencer. The family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 am until the service time on Friday.
Dorothy was born on February 14, 1926, in Durand, Wisconsin, the daughter of Alvin and Myrtle (Caturia) Bradshaw. She attended Arkansaw Schools and graduated in 1944. She married Ervin "Erv" Holbrook on June 30, 1947, and they began life's journey together. They were married nearly 69 years. Their journey took them to Milwaukee and then to the Chili and Owen areas where they farmed side by side. Dorothy loved her little Cape Cod home on the Owen farm. Its large kitchen hosted countless Sunday family dinners and was where she baked her delicious apple pies and chocolate chip cookies. In 1985 they moved to Spencer where they lived for over 30 years. Erv passed away in 2016 and Dorothy moved to Greenwood in 2019. Throughout her life, Dorothy was employed at various jobs; she worked as a sales clerk and a seamstress and spent a large portion of her life farming with Erv and as a homemaker. Each adventure brought her to the place she was to be in life, always learning and growing along the way. After retirement, Dorothy and Erv enjoyed spending winters in Texas and Florida. She was an excellent seamstress and made beautiful crocheted afghans and doilies. Dorothy loved spending time with her family and enjoyed sharing her family history and photos. She was a proud lady who kept a clean and tidy house all of her 94 years. She was a treasure. She was a member of the Spencer United Methodist Church.
Dorothy is survived by her children Marilyn (Lloyd) Meissner of Greenwood, Barb Horton of Eau Claire, and Dale (Denise) Holbrook of Withee. She is also survived by her grandchildren Tim Meissner, Tammy (Jim) Schecklman, Tonia (Clint) Urban, Jennifer Horton, Scott Horton, Shaun Rackowski, Eric Rackowski, and her great-grandchildren Molly (Malachi) David, Marnie Schecklman, Carter and Kenadi Urban, and Hayden and Paige Rackowski.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Daryl Bradshaw and Ivan Bradshaw, and her sisters Delores Bradshaw, Alice Sprenger, and Phyllis Johnson. She was also preceded in death by one great-granddaughter, Claire Urban.
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020