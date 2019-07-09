|
|
Douglas C Oelrich
Stratford - Age 67, of Stratford, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Spencer with Rev. Rebekah Tarras officiating. He will be laid to rest in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Brighton. Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Life Tributes Funeral Home in Spencer from 4 PM - 8 PM and again at the church on Friday from 10 AM until time of services.
His arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home- Spencer.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from July 9 to July 10, 2019