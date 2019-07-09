Services
Life Tributes Funeral Home & Cremation Service
901 S Lasalle St
Spencer, WI 54479
(715) 659-4545
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Oelrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas C. Oelrich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas C. Oelrich Obituary
Douglas C Oelrich

Stratford - Age 67, of Stratford, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Spencer with Rev. Rebekah Tarras officiating. He will be laid to rest in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Brighton. Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Life Tributes Funeral Home in Spencer from 4 PM - 8 PM and again at the church on Friday from 10 AM until time of services.

His arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home- Spencer. To read Douglas' full life story and share thoughts and condolences, please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from July 9 to July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now