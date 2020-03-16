|
|
Douglas C. Schmidt
Marshfield - Douglas "Duber" Charles Schmidt, of Marshfield died March 14, 2020 at Clark County Rehabilitation and Living Center, Owen, after dealing with long term health issues.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, March 19, 2020 St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield. Rev. James Weighner will officiate. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery where military rites will be conducted. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
"Uncle Doug" or "Duber," as known by family and friends, was born on December 20, 1934 to Peter Sr. and Lorraine Schmidt of Marshfield. At age 6, Doug and his older brother Peter were adopted by Clifford and Marietta Reeths. He graduated from St. John's Catholic High School in 1952 where he excelled in Football. Upon graduation, Doug entered military service in the Air Force. While stationed in Japan, he met and married his first wife, Yoko Maryanne. Together they relocated to Travis Airforce Base in California and took up residence in Petaluma, CA and Fairfield, CA. Upon his honorable discharge from the Air Force, Doug began a civil service position at Travis, working at the base until he retired. After the death of his first wife Yoko, Doug relocated to his hometown in Marshfield, WI. There he reconnected with his high school girlfriend, Geri Wagner. On May 10th, 1996, they were married and took up residence in Marshfield. They enjoyed 12 years of joyful retirement until Geri's death in 2010.
Doug had a dynamic, warm and welcoming personality. He enthusiastically played pool when he was younger, and Euchre as he got older. Though he never had children, he always treated his wife's, Geri's, children, nephews, and nieces as his own. Doug loved to joke and tease everyone, including himself for his lack of hair. Doug and his brother Pete were "two peas in a pod" in both their personalities and the ability to recollect embarrassing stories of their past, at family gatherings.
He is survived by his sister-in-law Bernadine Schmidt, four nephews, Peter (Chun) Schmidt of Las Vegas, NV, Tim Schmidt of Austin, MN, William (Pat) Schmidt of Phoenix, AZ, Paul Schmidt of Austin, MN, and niece, Beth (Dan) Trom, of Blooming Prairie, MN. Stepsons Dr. Leo (Kim) Bronston of La Crosse, Jeff (Kay) Bronston of Sterling, IL, and stepdaughter Barbara Bronston of Marshfield, WI and numerous grand and great-grand nephews and nieces.
Doug was preceded in death by his adoptive parents (Clifford and Marietta), biological parents (Peter Sr. and Lorraine), wives (Yoko and Geri), and his brother (Peter).
Please send any memorial donations to St. John's Catholic Church Renovation Fund.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020