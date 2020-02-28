|
Douglas Missling
Owen - Douglas J. Missling, 79, of Longwood, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Aster Assisted Living in Marshfield under the tender care of hospice.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Greenwood. Rev. Elizabeth Biers will officiate. Military Rites will be conducted by the Owen American Legion Post #123, Owen-Withee Vets Club and the Lublin American Legion Post #547. Family and friends are welcome from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Interment will be held at a later date.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020