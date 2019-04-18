|
|
Duane Chester Meissner
Marshall - Duane Chester Meissner, age 66, resident of Marshall, Wisconsin, passed away at his home, on Monday, April 1, 2019, from heart failure.
Duane Chester Meissner was born on January 5, 1953, in Glendale, California. He was the son of Chester Earl Meissner and Marian Grace (Cole) Meissner. He was raised in Burbank, CA, and in Deforest, Blanchardville, Richland Center, Blair, and Markesan, WI, before graduating from Luxemburg-Casco High School in Kewaunee County, Wisconsin. He attended UW-Stout and UW-Green Bay, pursuing business studies.
Duane served as a midshipman in the U.S. Navy from 1974 to 1977 on the USS Mobile, an amphibious cargo ship. After this, most of his career was spent at Gardner Bakery in Madison, Wisconsin, where he made a number of close friends.
An avid Wisconsin sports fan, a political activist, and a regular feeder of neighborhood ducks in Marshall, he was a friend to several neighbors.
Duane was preceded in death by his father Chester in 2004 and later his mother Marian in 2016. Duane is survived by his brother Ron (and Diann) Meissner of Lancaster, WI; his brother Jim Meissner of Ashland, OR; his sister Carol (and Rod) Krueger of Sturgeon Bay, WI; and his sister Cathy (and Wendell) Beckwith of Layton, UT.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 18, 2019