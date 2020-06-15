Duane L. Meacham
Duane L Meacham

Spencer - passed away in the morning hours of Friday, June 12, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center at the age of 85.

The visitation will be held at Life Tributes Funeral Home in Spencer on Thursday, June 18, 2020 starting at 4PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 7PM. The Rev. Rebekah Tarras will officiate. There will be a private graveside service at West Spencer Cemetery in the Town of Sherman. The honor of pallbearer belongs to his six grandsons.

Duane was born on January 16, 1935 in Colby, the son of Roscoe and Alice (Holmes) Meacham. He attended Maplewood school and graduated from Spencer High School. On December 8, 1957, he was united in marriage to Ila Kruse in Randolph, Nebraska. Together they raised four children. Duane loved working the soil and was proud of making things grow. He farmed from 1954 to 1964, worked at Trailblazer, and Packaging Corporation. He maintained the roads for the township of Brighton for 30 years until his retirement in 2001. When Duane wasn't working, he enjoyed camping, fishing, and gardening. He enjoyed making his own fishing jigs and sharing them.

He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Riplinger. He took pride in being a member of Maplewood 4-H and when it was disbanded, he took the responsibility of re-starting it.

Duane is lovingly survived by his wife, Ila; his daughters: Ellen Stanley and Emily (Jim) Bissonette; his sons: John (Jane) Meacham and Jerome (Renee) Meacham of Marshfield; his grandchildren: Marisa, Daniel (Jamie), Jacob and Zachariah Stanley, Michael (Shelly) Bissonette and Aubrie (Kyle) Herman, Jason (Melissa) and Jennifer (special friend, Jake) Meacham, Corrine (fiancé Aaric) Meacham, Katelyn (Casey) Oleson and Cullen Meacham; his great-grandchildren: Braxton and Hayden Stanley and Kassidy Bartlett and Karsten Bissonette. He is further survived by his brother, Jerrald (Marie) Meacham of Burlington and his sister, Joan (Erland) Schweke of Spencer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe and Alice.

Duane's arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.






Published in Marshfield News Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Life Tributes Funeral Home & Cremation Service
901 S Lasalle St
Spencer, WI 54479
(715) 659-4545
