Edith A. Braun
Marshfield - Edith Ann "Edie" Braun, 70, Marshfield, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at House of the Dove, Marshfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Marshfield, with Rev. Douglas Robertson officiating. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery and serving as pallbearers will be William Staviski, Ryan Braun, Andrew Staviski, Randy Shortess, Brian Timmler and Joel Janz. The visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Wednesday at Rembs Funeral Home and from 10:00 am on Thursday until service time at Our Lady of Peace Church.
Edith was born on July 21, 1949 in Marshfield, to Edwin and Mildred (Kapfer) Timmler and was a 1967 graduate of Loyal High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Gary A. Braun on August 2, 1969 in Loyal.
Edie had worked at Marshfield Valtronics Cable from July 1967 until August 1971. She then was a stay at home mom and later was employed at the Marshfield Clinic for 31 years, retiring in July of 2013.
Edie and Gary wintered in Florida for many years and enjoyed a home in Phillips on Lake Solberg where she enjoyed her grandchildren and had many family events there.
She was one of the founders of the Braun Family ALS Steps for Hope yearly Marshfield fund raiser for an ALS cure.
She celebrated her 70th birthday and 50th wedding anniversary at House of the Dove.
She is survived by her husband, Gary, and their children, Kurt (Pamela) Braun of Stratford and Lori (Ty) Staviski of Brookfield. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Ryan and Isaac Braun and William, Andrew and Eleanor Staviski. She is further survived by a brother, Dale (Barb) Timmler of West Bend.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a grandson, Ezra Braun and a sister, Jana Shortess.
The family would like to thank the staff at House of the Dove for their compassionate care and kindness provided to Edie and her family. Also, on behalf of Edie, Gary and family, a special thanks to everyone who came and visited us during stays at the hospital and House of the Dove. You truly filled her last 6 months with happiness and hope. Mom, we are blessed to have you in our lives and in our hearts. Your legacy is the kindness you always show others. We will carry it with us and love you forever.
Memorials may be designated to ALS Steps for Hope John Braun Memorial.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Aug. 21, 2019