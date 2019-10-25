|
Edith C. Osterbrink-Emon
Edgar - Edith "Edie" C. Emon, 72, went to be with her Father in heaven on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Cedar Creek Manor, Kronenwetter, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
She was born April 8, 1947 in Wausau, daughter of the late Reinhold and Flossie (Bacon) Burk. On August 28, 1993, she married Arlan Emon in Wausau. He survives.
Edie wore many hats in life. She took her first job at Badger Basket in Edgar and then worked at Vetter Windows in Stevens Point. Edie decided to go back to school and earn her GED, which she was very proud of and worked extremely hard to obtain. She continued her education, earning her degree in cosmetology and worked in salons in both Stevens Point and Schofield and had many in home appointments as well. Later, Edie studied for her commercial driver's license and drove semi for Fischer Trucking in Fenwood and then worked for Marathon Cheese Corp.
Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed playing cards, gardening, camping and fishing. Most of all, she loved time spent with her family and friends.
Survivors include, her husband, Arlan, Edgar; two children, Sally (Mike) Boehm, Edgar and Scott (Michele) Osterbrink, Stratford; three grandchildren, Danielle (Ray) Dahlke, Kronenwetter, Derek Boehm, Columbus, OH and Mitchell Boehm, Stevens Point; and one great-granddaughter, Cara Rae Dahlke.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Edward Burk; twin sisters, Sally Sigmund and Shirley Mershon; and one nephew, Brett Chesney.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Tom Stoffel and his staff for all the loving care and support provided for many years to Edie and her family and to all the staff at Inclusa for the past 2.5 years of in-home care and support, Wausau Manor for the months of care and therapies in 2017 and to the staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Cedar Creek Manor and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for these last few weeks.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019