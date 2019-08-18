|
Edmund Fink
Marshfield - Edmund Frederick Fink passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Wells Nature View, Marshfield. A Memorial Service in memory of Ed will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, 207 South Cherry Avenue, Marshfield. Family visitation will be held from 10:00 am Thursday until the time of the service at the church.
Ed was born in Marshfield March 5, 1934 and graduated from Marshfield High School in 1952. He earned his B.A. at UW Eau Claire in 1956 and his M.S. at UW Milwaukee. Ed was an outstanding athlete, playing basketball and football in high school. At Eau Claire he was all conference tackle and co-captain of the Blue Gold football team. His achievements at Eau Claire earned his citation in Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities. Ed served in the naval reserve units in Marshfield and Waukesha for eight years.
Ed and Janice Biskey, of Elk Mound, WI were married December 28, 1957. Ed pursued his career as a beloved educator and respected administrator in Waukesha Public Schools 1956-1990. Upon retirement Ed and Jan returned to the Marshfield area and built their home on the Big Eau Pleine Flowage. They enjoyed summers in Wisconsin and winters at Orange Beach, Alabama and Bayonet Point Florida. They have enjoyed many trips and river cruises in Europe during these years. Ed and Jan have been members of Faith Lutheran Church since their return to Marshfield. Ed was a 32nd degree Mason, a Shriner and a member of the Elks Club.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years; Jan, son; Scott, brother; Bill (Lucy) Fink, Placerville, CA, brother-in-law; Dave (Shari) Biskey, Menominee, Wi and sister-in-law; Corinne Parker, Janesville, WI.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; Wilma and Edmund Fink, daughter; Amy, sisters; Wilmetta (Bob) Smith and Thora Mae (Allen) Millard and brother; Fred (Bette) Fink.
Grateful thanks are sent to the staff at Wells Nature View #4, Ascension Hospice and especially to Physical Therapist, Jo of Ascension Home Health Care for the loving care they gave to Ed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to, Marshfield Children's Hospital, , St. Jude's Hospital or Faith Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019