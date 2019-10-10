|
|
Edward A. Singstock
Wisconsin Rapids - Edward A. Singstock, age 57, of 7850 Pine Haven Court, Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in a motor vehicle accident in Port Edwards, WI.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Josh Pegram will officiate, burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9:00 - 11:00 AM.
Ed was born March 11, 1962 in Wisconsin Rapids to Donald and Joyce (Vanderhoef) Singstock. He attended high school in Marshfield, WI and graduated in 1980. He married Jane Leick on August 3, 2002 in Wisconsin Rapids. He was employed by Wolosek Trucking & Landscaping at the time of his death. Ed enjoyed doing both gardening and yard work around the home. He took great pride in doing updates and home repairs to his home. Ed was an avid Green Bay packers Fan, enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with his family and friends.
Ed is survived by his wife Jane Singstock of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, sons: Michael (Amy Kloiber) Spang of Menasha, WI, Matthew (Janelle Newman) Spang of Monument, CO, 6 grandchildren: Daxton, Taylor, Trystan, Nolan, Carson, Eli, parents Donald (Betty) Singstock of Marshfield, WI, Joyce Singstock of Auburndale, WI, sister Nancy (Gerry) Fuhrmann of Vesper, WI, brothers: Tom (Lisa) Singstock of Stratford, WI, John (Donna) Singstock of Arpin, WI, sister-in-laws Lori (Gary) Engelbright of Vesper, WI, Julie Bachman of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and is further survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by both his paternal and maternal grandparents, uncles: Robert Singstock, Chuck Luther, Raymond Hiland and mother and father-in-law Joseph and Leona Leick.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019