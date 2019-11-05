|
|
Edward P. Bushman, Jr.
Marshfield - Edward P. Bushman, Jr., 77, Marshfield, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church, with Rev. James Weighner officiating. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 54 of Marshfield, and grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. The visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, and from 9:30 am until service time on Friday at St. John's Catholic Church.
Ed was born on May 9, 1942 in Marshfield, the son of Edward P. and Ialene (Kromanaker) Bushman, Sr. He attended Columbus High School, Marshfield. He was a veteran of the United States Army from July 29, 1963 until his honorable discharge on July 28, 1966. He was activated during the Berlin crisis.
He married Loretta M. Pongratz on November 5, 1966 at St. Killian's Catholic Church in Blenker. They celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2017 with friends and family.
Ed spent many years employed as an over-the-road semi driver retiring from Hughes Transport. He had the opportunity to travel to every state in the continental US. He enjoyed playing cards, cribbage, watching sports (Packers, Badgers and anything Nascar), but most of all spending time with his grandchildren whom he adored. He missed only one Grandparent's day over an 18 year span! He will be most fondly remembered by friends and family as a man with a sense of humor and kind heart.
Ed is survived by his wife of 53 years, Loretta, and their children, Debbie (Ryan) Urmanski, Wausau, Brian Bushman (Heather), Marshfield and Cale (Andrea) Bushman, Wausau. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Adam (Brianna Balz - fiance) Urmanski, Brenna Urmanski, Karak Bushman, Alyson Bushman, Abigail Bushman and Aryana Bushman. He is further survived by his twin sister, Bonnie (James) Colench, Rolla, MO, brothers, Richard (Karen) Bushman, Marshfield, James (Judy) Bushman, Marshfield, a sister-in-law, Shelly Bushman, Florida, two brother in laws, Vern (Cheryl) Pongratz ,Auburndale and Carl (Betty) Pongratz, Stratford, as well as many special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, William, a sister-in-law, SanDee Bushman, his mother and father in law, Louis and Rose Pongratz and a brother-in-law, Richard Pongratz.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019