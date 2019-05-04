|
|
Edwin M. Baldwin
Wilsonville, OR - Captain Edwin "Mac" Baldwin, USN (Ret) died peacefully in his sleep at Wilsonville, OR. on Dec. 3, 2018. He was 82 years old. "Mac" grew up in Marshfield as the son of Dr. Elizabeth and Dr. Robert Baldwin graduating from MHS in 1954 and from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1958.
After graduation, Mac held many positions in the Navy achieving Commanding Officer of Elmer Montgomery and Truxtun. He was a recognized legendary name in nuclear propulsion for surface ships and served in several staff positions at the Pentagon prior to his retirement from the Navy in 1985.
Mac is survived by his wife Dr. Joan Baldwin, sister Martha Loverde, four children, and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dr. Stanley Baldwin, and sister Dr. Grace Baldwin.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on May 4, 2019