Eileen L. ShapiroReedsburg - Eileen L. Shapiro, age 85, of Reedsburg, passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Eileen, daughter of Isadore and Rose Garfinkel was born on August 27, 1935 in Brooklyn, New York. In 1965, Eileen was united in marriage to Alvin Shapiro. Eileen spent much of her spare time volunteering at St. Joseph's Hospital, Marshfield, WI.Survivors include her son, Max and sister, Ester (Jonah) Loewenthal; nephew and niece, Nathan (Lisa) Loewenthal and Judy (David) Ziegler; grand nieces and nephews Stephanie Loewenthal, Michael (Sarah) Loewenthal (children: Chaya and Netanel), Avi (Malkie) Poss (children: Yehoshua, Racheli, Tzachi and Noam), Chaim (Shira) Chama (child: Michali), Mordechai Ziegler and other relatives and many close friends.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughter, Rachel.A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at noon at Wausau Hebrew Cemetery with Rabbi Benjamin Altshuler officiating.The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace Hospice and a special thank you to a longtime friend and mom's special aide, Cass Marie.