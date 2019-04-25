|
|
Elaine Peterson
Withee - Elaine A. Peterson, age 68, of Withee, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the House of the Dove in Marshfield.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Northridge Church in Abbotsford. Pastor Will Krebs will officiate. Inurnment at a later date in Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Longwood. Family and friends are welcome from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26 at the Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Owen and from 10:00 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the church.
Elaine was born on March 16, 1951, the daughter of Albert and Josephine (Koenig) Messmer in Dickinson, ND. She was raised in Mott, ND and received a bachelor's degree in Social Work from Dickinson State College. In 1972, Elaine was united in marriage to Tom Davidson and they later divorced. On November 9, 2002, she was united in marriage to Charles "Chuck" Peterson in Marshfield.
Elaine worked for the social service department for Wood County and helped on the dairy farm in Southern WI. She finished her career as a screener for CCCW in Marshfield. Elaine enjoyed flower gardening, painting, ceramics and needle work. She was active at Northridge Church and cherished her family, especially her grandchildren.
Elaine is survived by her husband, Chuck of Withee; three children: Joshua Davidson of Menomonie, Micah (Bridget) Davidson of Baldwin, ND and Benjamin (Angel) Davidson of Plymouth; three step-children: Andy (Evelini) Peterson of Washougal, WA, Katie (Doug) Pautz of Prior Lake, MN and Brian (Lyndi) Peterson of Thornton, CO; 12 grandchildren: Amanda, Megan, Lexus, Petra, Leah, Dinah, Hannah, Gabriel, Judah, Belah, Selenah and Willow Davidson; four step-grandchildren: Landyn, Sayla, Ava and Evyn Peterson. She is further survived by her mother, Josephine Messmer of Fargo, ND; two sisters, Yvonne (Tim) Wagner of Sarasota, FL and JoAnn (Jerry) Gilles of Ankeny, IA; nieces, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father; her brother, Charles Messmer and her sister, Marie Messmer.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 25, 2019