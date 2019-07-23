|
Eleanore L. Severt
Marshfield - Eleanore L. Severt, 99, Marshfield, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care, Marshfield.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time. Rev. Gary Albert will officiate. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Town of Auburndale, Wood County.
Eleanor was born on October 3, 1919 in the Town of Marshfield, Wood County, the daughter of Louis and Ida (Witt) Wendt. She attended Evergreen Hill School in the Town of Marshfield, Immanuel Lutheran School, Marshfield, and Marshfield Public Schools. She was united in marriage to Herbert O. Severt on August 10, 1947 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Marshfield. He died on January 13, 1990.
Eleanore had been employed at F.W. Woolworth Company, Marshfield, for 25 years and at St. Joseph's Hospital, Marshfield for 8 years, retiring in 1989.
She was a life time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she was baptized, confirmed and married, the Ladies Aid of which she served as president, a charter member of the Women's Guild of which she served as treasurer, a member of the Memorial Committee and the Board of Finance and was a money counter. She also sang in the church choir for many years, was a solo singer and sang for many funerals.
She is survived by a daughter, Suzanne (Vince) Flood of Evanston, IL and a son, Robert (Cindy) Severt of Madison. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren, Abigail (Paul) Nelson and Elizabeth Flood.
She is further survived by special friends, Bruce and Sharon Jensema and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a brother, Edward Wendt and a sister, Martha Meihack.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated in her name to the .
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from July 23 to July 24, 2019