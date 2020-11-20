Elinor M. & Donald Wm. KrasinMarshfield - Donald Wm. KrasinApril 9, 1920 - February 15, 2020Don graduated from Marshfield Senior High School in 1939. With the start of WWII, he enlisted in the Air Force in 1940 where he spent the next five years. He was a mechanic on the B-17, B-24, and B-29. Don was also a flight engineer on the B-17 and B-24 up in the air. Then for the next three years he went into ground school and trained combat crews about the B-29. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant.After that, he worked in construction for a couple of years and then went on to owning and operating the Krasin Berg Burial Vault Company for the next thirteen years. When the cement dust got too hard on his lungs, he started working at St. Joseph Hospital, where he stayed until he retired.His interest and hobbies included bowling on the Good Fellowship League for Immanuel Lutheran Church, golfing, jigsaw puzzles, sudoku puzzles and oil painting. He was extremely excited and grateful to participate in an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. on April 18, 2011. He said it was one of the highlights of his life.He was predeceased by his parents, Wilhelm and Anna (Seefeldt) Krasin; sisters: Alice Krasin, Edna Schreiner, and Arlene Shaw.Elinor M. KrasinMay 26, 1922 - November 17, 2020Elinor graduated from Marshfield Senior High School in 1940. She worked in the office for Weinbrenner Shoe Factory, then as a bookkeeper for Great Plains Gas, Marshfield Airport and Figi's.Coming from a musical family, she enjoyed playing the piano and organ. She was a group leader for 4-H and played a mean game of Scrabble. She also looked forward to her sewing sessions with her sister, Sally.She was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Mary (Kraus) Eckes; brothers and sisters: Marie Fochs, Jake Eckes, Bernard Eckes, and Marcella Hastreiter and one great-grandson Cody A. Wallis.On October 2, 1943, the two high school sweethearts were joined in Holy Matrimony in Casper, Wyoming.Their hobbies and activities during the next seventy-seven years were numerous and diverse.The love of photography ended up with them building their own dark room where they developed their own film and printed out thousands of pictures. They also owned and operated Don's Dairy Bar, an ice cream shop and restaurant on the South end of Marshfield. They enjoyed making and flying model airplanes as members of Mid-State Aeroguidance Club. (Don constructed and Elinor did the painting). Their enthusiasm for collecting postage stamps lead to the creation of the Radon Stamp Company, sending out approval sheets all over the United States and several foreign countries.They were avid garage salers and always looked forward to the bus trips taking them to casinos to gamble. For thirty-five years, they spent at least one week every summer, going to Canada to fish. They made and marketed crafts under the name of Don's Crafts.During their lifetime, the two of them built and resided in two different homes, one on South Cedar Street in Marshfield and the other one out in Bakerville.They are survived by their daughter, Donnel Anderson; two grandchildren: Lisa M. Anderson and Brian P. Anderson; four great-grandchildren, Ashley M. Wallis, Cassie E. Wallis, Garrett C. Parkhurst and Lindsay K. Parkhurst. They are also survived by several great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.A private memorial service for immediate family will be held at a later date.