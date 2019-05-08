|
|
Elinore J. Fredrickson
Stratford - Elinore J. Fredrickson, 81, Stratford, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center under palliative care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Stratford, where the visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time. Rev. Sengole Vethanayagam will officiate. Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield and honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren and great grandchildren and nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Elinore was born on January 20, 1938 in Marshfield, to Wenzel and Julia (Huetter) Egner. She attended Manville schools.
Elinore was very hardworking and had been employed at Wausau Homes, Weinbrenner Shoe Factory and Wisconsin Homes. She enjoyed gardening, fishing and puzzles.
She was united in marriage to Arthur W. Fredrickson on September 10, 1980.
She is survived by her husband, Art, a daughter-in-law, Denise Salisbury-Weber, 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Her granddaughter is Elizabeth Wilatoski and her children, James and Julia; and grandsons, Eric and Evan Salisbury. She is also survived by a sister, Caroline (Lloyd) Skaya and a brother, Paul (Grace) Egner and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, James H. "Moose" Salisbury, a brother in infancy, a brother, Wenzel "Sonny" Egner and 2 sisters, Loretta Egner and Dorothy Gessert.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses in the Surgical I.C.U. and Palliative Care for their kindness and compassion during this difficult time.
A memorial will be designated in Elinore's name at a later date.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on May 8, 2019