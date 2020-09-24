Elizabeth G. "Betty" Craft
Marshfield - Elizabeth G. "Betty" Craft, 95, Marshfield, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Safe Haven Senior Care, Marshfield, which has been her home since April 3, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 9:00 am until time of service. Rev. Keith Kitzhaber will officiate. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Betty was born on June 2, 1925 in Marshfield, the daughter of Alfred and Eleanor (Kramer) Kipp and was a graduate of Marshfield Senior High School. She was united in marriage to Clifton W. Craft on May 28, 1947 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Marshfield. He passed away on August 10, 2018.
Betty was a stay at home wife and mother until the children were in grade school and then took a job working for Dr. Jacobs and Dr. Beyerl Chiropractic Office. During the summer Betty stayed home to be with the family and sewed custom made drapery for JCPenny.
Betty and Cliff spent 20 plus years wintering in McAllen, Texas. She was a member of Sacred Heart Choir starting at the age of 12.
She is survived by her children, Maribeth (Leon) Knaak and Jim Craft, all of Marshfield. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Brian (Michele) Hopperdietzel, David (Michelle) Hopperdietzel, Eric (Amanda) Hopperdietzel, Tim (Dawn Lindblom) Knaak, Jody (Ryan) Frodermann, Lori (Matt) Meister, Kelli (Rick) Seidl and Dan (Samantha) Craft, and 16 great grandchildren. She is further survived by a son-in-law, John Hopperdietzel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Clifton, a son, Dennis, in infancy, a daughter Joyce Hopperdietzel, a sister, Marian Grancorvitz and brothers, Ronald and Francis Kipp.
The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice and Safe Haven for all the wonderful care and compassion they showed Betty and family during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be designated to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com