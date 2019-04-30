|
Elizabeth "Betty" J. Guden
Marshfield - Elizabeth "Betty" J. Guden, 81, Marshfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home on Saturday, April 27, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church with Reverend Samuel Martin officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Auburndale. A visitation will take place from 8:30 am until the time of service on Friday at the church. The honor of pallbearer will belong to Brian Guden, Louis Hoeser, Korey Guden, Rikki Springer, Tanner Hahn, Derek Bills and John Hoeser. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Betty was born on February 20, 1938 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Leonard and Henrietta (Geiger) Pacourek. She attended elementary school in Stratford and Marshfield. She was united in marriage to Duane Guden on May 16, 1959 at St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield. They purchased a 126-acre farm south of Marshfield in 1968 where Betty was a devoted farmwife.
She was active in the Catholic Church since she was a young girl, and her strong faith followed her throughout her life which was passed onto her children. Although soft-spoken, she was stern and would let you know if you did something wrong. Betty was a very talented musician who enjoyed singing and playing the clarinet. She was also a gifted seamstress - knitting, sewing, cross-stitching, and hand-stitching quilts to perfection. Betty will also be remembered for her huge gardens, canning, gallon buckets of Christmas cookies, twelve dozen eggs on Easter, cooking skills, and most of all, the love she shared with her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, and anyone else who had the pleasure of knowing her.
She is survived by her husband, Duane, six daughters and one son, Jean (Terry) Joseph, Jane (Jeff) Hoeser, William (Margie) Guden, Debbie (Scott) Hanson, Janalee (Dean Johnson) Hahn, Sandy (Brian) Fox, and Sara Guden, 25 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren. She is further survived by two sisters, Donna (Jerold) Specht and Kathy (Bill) Schrader.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henrietta Gundlach and Leonard Pacourek, stepdads, Walter Weis and Charles Gundlach, 2 sons in infancy, brother, Allen Weis, and 2 brothers in infancy. She was also preceded by Duane's parents, Arthur and Agnes (Dillinger) Guden, and his brothers and sister.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Emergency Medical Team who responded to assist them at their home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Betty's name to St. John's Catholic Church, or Shirley's House of Hope.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 30, 2019