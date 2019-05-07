|
|
Elizabeth L. "Betty" Schmeling
Marshfield - Elizabeth L. "Betty" Schmeling, age 84 of Marshfield passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at her residence. A prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home (1010 E Veterans Parkway) in Marshfield. Private burial will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery in Wausau. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday.
Betty was born June 10, 1934 to Anton and Elizabeth (Koestner) Emmerick. Betty was joined in marriage to Donald Schmeling on June 10, 1959 in Medford, WI, sadly he passed away on May 21, 2014. Betty worked at St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield in the admitting department.
Betty is survived by her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald, her parents, three sisters and one brother.
Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com for your convenience.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on May 7, 2019