Services
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
715-387-1215
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Schmeling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth L. "Betty" Schmeling


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth L. "Betty" Schmeling Obituary
Elizabeth L. "Betty" Schmeling

Marshfield - Elizabeth L. "Betty" Schmeling, age 84 of Marshfield passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at her residence. A prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home (1010 E Veterans Parkway) in Marshfield. Private burial will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery in Wausau. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Betty was born June 10, 1934 to Anton and Elizabeth (Koestner) Emmerick. Betty was joined in marriage to Donald Schmeling on June 10, 1959 in Medford, WI, sadly he passed away on May 21, 2014. Betty worked at St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield in the admitting department.

Betty is survived by her nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Donald, her parents, three sisters and one brother.

Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com for your convenience.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now