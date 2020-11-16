Elizabeth M. Loomis
Wisconsin Rapids - Elizabeth M. Loomis, age 83, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.
A private family graveside service was held at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Elizabeth was born on September 15, 1937 to Walter and Martha (Morrison) Fischer. She married Robert D. Brown on June 13, 1957 in Marshfield, WI. Their marriage ended in divorce. She then married the love of her life David K. Loomis on May 1, 1982 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Edwards. They enjoyed 38 years until his passing on June 27, 2020.
Elizabeth retired from Basic American Foods in Plover, where she had worked for many years supporting her family. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, word search puzzles, and most of all spending time with family. She also liked taking long drives with Dave watching for wildlife, especially eagles.
She is survived by her children: Judy (Irving) Paul of Wisconsin Rapids, Julie (Mark) Hiles of Granton, Jeanna (Ernest) Kroll of Wisconsin Rapids, Jay (Bonnie) Brown of Wisconsin Rapids, Lee (Amanda) Loomis of Stevens Point, Becky Loomis of Mosinee, Bonnie (Roger) Herold of Minnesota, David Brown of Tomah, Diane Brown of Sparta, Cheryl Brown of Wisconsin Rapids, and Pam Brown of Michigan; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kendra (Richard) Wadell of Minnesota. She is further survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents, Walter Fisher and Martha (Theodore) Holmes; husbands, David Loomis and Robert Brown; siblings, Shirley Brown and Delmer Fischer; children: James Brown, Robert Brown, Jeff Brown, Jack Brown and Betty Symicek.
The family would like to thank the staff of Our House Assisted Living and Aspirus Riverview Hospital for the excellent care they provided. Memorials may be designated to Wood County Humane Society.
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net
