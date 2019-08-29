|
Elizabeth R. Miller
Babcock - Elizabeth R. "Liz" Miller, 40, Babcock, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center, after a courageous battle with cancer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Joachim Catholic Church, Pittsville, with Father Nathan officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery and serving as pallbearers will be her brothers and brothers-in-law. The visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield and from 10:00 am until service time on Friday at St. Joachim Catholic Church. A prayer service will be conducted at 5:30 pm on Thursday at the funeral home.
Elizabeth was born on July 25, 1979 in Marshfield, to Leonard and Diane (Grassl) Kremer, Sr. and was a 1998 graduate of Auburndale High School. She was united in marriage to Garth P. Miller on May 26, 2006.
Liz had been employed at Marshfield Door Systems, later Masonite for over 20 years. Her favorite activity was saddling up her horse and going for a long ride. . Liz spent hours working with the horses alongside her parents and loved to hitch up the team with her dad to go for a wagon ride. Liz looked forward to attending the Neillsville consignment horse auction every year and had a general love for caring for animals and the agricultural industry. Liz was most proud of her two children whom she loved dearly. A family vacation to the western states last month brought Liz tremendous joy as she watched the wild mustangs grazing with Cody and Renee by her side.
Liz is survived by her husband, Garth and children, Renee Kremer and Cody Miller. She is also survived by her parents, Leonard and Diane Kremer, Sr. and siblings, Leslie Kremer (Andy Suehs), Liza (Kevin) Jensen, Len (Tracy) Kremer, Jr., Nick (Candice) Kremer, Tim (Kelly) Kremer, and Dan Kremer (Molly Albert) and brothers-in-law, Travis (Elaine) Miller, Shane (Diana) Miller and John Miller, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a niece, Leyna Jensen, her mother and father-in-law, Mary and Cole Miller and her grandparents.
God saw that she was getting tired and a cure was not to be.
So He put His arms around her and whispered, "Come with Me."
With tearful eyes, we watched her suffer, and saw her fade away.
Although we loved her dearly, we could not make her stay.
A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands to rest.
God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes "the best."
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Aug. 29, 2019